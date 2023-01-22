Skip to main content

Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another

After Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins commits to UCLA, UW turns its attention to Zabien Brown.
College football recruiting is never an exact science.

Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington.

People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video of KDH to use on this site, which is shown above. 

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Dunbar-Hawkins, with 25 scholarship offers, had other ideas, and committed to UCLA.

What happened next is the Huskies simply moved on to the next Class of 2024 prospect, in this case cornerback Zabien Brown, who plays alongside Dunbar-Hawkins in the secondary at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California.

On Thursday, the Kalen DeBoer's recruiters re-offered Brown, who earlier was pursued by Jimmy Lake's UW coaching staff.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Brown likewise is a 4-star recruit who now holds 14 offers, among them Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and a bunch of others.

He comes off a junior season in which he had 32 tackles, 3 pass break-ups and 3 interceptions, returning one of the pass thefts for a touchdown.

While the Huskies were in early on Brown, they're now way behind and need scramble to catch up. But that's the beauty of recruiting. Anything goes. 

