Huskies Make Late Offer to OT for Oregon 6A State Champs
It's never over until it's over, as the eloquent baseball man Yogi Berra used to say, and that goes for football games, weight-room workouts and, oh yes, college recruiting pitches.
Case in point, Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football staff on Friday made an extremely late offer to offensive tackle Zac Stascausky from Portland, Oregon, at a time when incoming commitments for the class of 2025 are winding down.
It should be noted that the 6-foot-6, 290-pound Stascausky from 6A state-champion Central Catholic High School has been pledged to fellow Big Ten entry Minnesota since June 9.
The UW apparently is trying to do to the Gophers what Bill Murray did to that pesky and furry little animal in the memorable film Caddyshack. In other words, gum up the works.
Stascausky has had no shortage of college offers -- hearing from Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, California, Oregon State, UCLA and WSU -- after sharing in Central Catholic's extra-dominant run through the Oregon playoffs, with the Rams beating Tualtin 49-21 in the state championship game to finish 13-0.
With Stascausky operating at left tackle, Central piled up a playoff-record 639 yards of total offense in the title outing.
The Rams, in fact, had just one close encounter all season, beating West Linn and UW tight-end commit Baron Naone just 12-7 in the state semis.
Central Catholic opened the past football season with a convincing 48-27 victory over a visiting Bellevue High from the Seattle area and continued its bruising ways with a second-week 28-6 defeat of Jesuit and Husky defensive-back signee Elias Johnson and later a 42-6 playoff rout of Lakeridge and UW 2026 running-back commit Ansu Sanoe.
Whether or not Stascausky backs away from his Minnesota offer and joins the others in Montlake is uncertain, yet the big offensive lineman did post his Husky scholarship proposal on social media for everyone to see.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington