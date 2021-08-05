Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Huskies Make Offer to East Bay Edge Rusher

Brady Nassar was a summer camp attendee at the UW and impressed enough to draw a scholarship proposal.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Brady Nassar is just getting started as a serious football player.

The pandemic limited the then-sophomore edge rusher and his Amador Valley High School team in Pleasanton, California, to just three games this past year, but he was good for three sacks in his limited duty.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder got in another half-dozen club games.

Even with his patched-together resume, Nassar drew his first scholarship offer on Wednesday from the University of Washington as a member of the class of 2023. It won't be the last college suitor for a kid who's well-developed physically for his age, if not ahead of his time.

In late June, the East Bay prospect attended football camps at the UW and California. Five weeks later, the Huskies acted on his Seattle audition and sent the scholarship proposal his way.

Nassar also takes the field as a tight end for Amador Valley, but it appears that defense will be his college football calling card.

The Huskies recently have gone through a flurry of recruiting activity, offering several players and receiving three oral commitments just over the past week.

Defensive back TJ Hall, Jr. from Fresno, California, tight end Ryan Otton from Tumwater, Washington, and wide receiver Denzel Boston from Puyallup, Washington, each have pledged to the Huskies for the class of 2022. 

The UW also presented recent offers to a pair of young defenders, inside linebacker Brayden Platt from Yelm, Washington, and edge rusher Carson Dean from Carrollton, Texas.

Platt is a member of the class of 2024 while Dean hails from the 2023 class.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Brady Nassar (10) received his first offer from the UW.
Recruiting

Huskies Make Offer to East Bay Edge Rusher

Faatui Tuitele kneels in prayer before practice begins.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Tuitele Sits on Cusp of Playing Time, Keeps the Faith

Boston
Recruiting

The Steadily Improving Boston Still Was Surprised When He Got His UW Offer

Denzel Boston is a UW commit.
Recruiting

Scoutlook: Husky Commit Boston Catches Well in a Crowd

Denzel Boston is a UW commit at wide receiver.
Recruiting

Huskies Receive Commitment from Boston, Their Own 'Denzel Washington'

June Daughterty coached the UW women's basketball team from 1997 to 2007. She died Monday at 64.
Basketball

Former Husky Basketball Coach June Daugherty Dies at 64

The Huskies are a top 20 team in the preseason.
Football

ESPN Preseason Poll Includes Huskies, Yet Lower Than Before

Kuao Peihopa was an early enrollee at the UW.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Kuao Peihopa Introduced Himself to Huskies as Ready to Play