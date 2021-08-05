Huskies Make Offer to East Bay Edge Rusher

Brady Nassar was a summer camp attendee at the UW and impressed enough to draw a scholarship proposal.

Brady Nassar is just getting started as a serious football player.

The pandemic limited the then-sophomore edge rusher and his Amador Valley High School team in Pleasanton, California, to just three games this past year, but he was good for three sacks in his limited duty.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder got in another half-dozen club games.

Even with his patched-together resume, Nassar drew his first scholarship offer on Wednesday from the University of Washington as a member of the class of 2023. It won't be the last college suitor for a kid who's well-developed physically for his age, if not ahead of his time.

In late June, the East Bay prospect attended football camps at the UW and California. Five weeks later, the Huskies acted on his Seattle audition and sent the scholarship proposal his way.

Nassar also takes the field as a tight end for Amador Valley, but it appears that defense will be his college football calling card.

The Huskies recently have gone through a flurry of recruiting activity, offering several players and receiving three oral commitments just over the past week.

Defensive back TJ Hall, Jr. from Fresno, California, tight end Ryan Otton from Tumwater, Washington, and wide receiver Denzel Boston from Puyallup, Washington, each have pledged to the Huskies for the class of 2022.

The UW also presented recent offers to a pair of young defenders, inside linebacker Brayden Platt from Yelm, Washington, and edge rusher Carson Dean from Carrollton, Texas.

Platt is a member of the class of 2024 while Dean hails from the 2023 class.

