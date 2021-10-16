    • October 16, 2021
    Huskies Make Scholarship Bid for Another Texan, Who Carries Regal Name

    Edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen from Manor High near Austin draw UW offer.
    Author:

    We'll call this one Fresh Prince.

    On Friday night, the University of Washington football team offered a scholarship to edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen from Manor High School in Manor, Texas, which can be found in the Austin suburbs.

    Princewill, a member of the class of 2023, is the younger brother of Prince Umanmielen, a 6-foot-7, 260-pound redshirt freshman defensive tackle for Tarleton State in Texas.

    He's also the younger sibling of Princely Umanmielen, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound sophomore edge rusher for Florida.

    And Princewill is the older brother of Princeton Umanmielen.

    Talk about a royal family. And P soup.

    It's not clear what the motivation was for their parents in dubbing each of their four sons something regal and similar, if not rythmic. It's obvious whether these guys like their repetitive names. 

    After all, mom and dad were christened a somewhat ordinary Marta and Austin, with the latter in the Austin automotive business. 

    Princewill, who also answers to P-Will, counts the UW as his fourth offer. Pittsburgh and Marshall maded scholarship proposals to him earlier in the week, and Florida made a bid for him in June.

    The Husky coaches know their way to the Umanmielen household. Ikaika Malloe and the since departed Pete Kwiatkowski offered a scholarship to yet failed to land the aforementioned Princely. 

    A 4-star player in the class of 2020, Princely decommitted from Texas and headed to the Gators in a well-publicized recruiting move, and he's coming off the bench for the SEC team. 

    This next Umanmielen, who plays for the 5A Manor Mustangs, is just getting started in the recruiting sweepstakes. He's tall and lean, and no doubt capable of bulking up similar to his two older brothers. He wears a horse logo on his helmet.

    He's yet another Texas recruit holding a scholarship offer from the UW, one of possibly a half-dozen from the Lone Star state in the class of 2023 alone.

    Princewill Umanmielen has a UW offer.
