Huskies Offer 2 More Players, Making it 4 in Two Days

Brayden Platt is 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from Yelm, Washington, which has an unobstructed view of Mount Rainier, who on Thursday received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington.

He's a high school freshman.

In the Class of 2024.

Apparently an investment in the future.

Also drawing a Husky offer was Denzel Boston, a wide receiver from Emerald High School in Puyallup, Washington.

Boston stands either 6-foot-4 or 6-3, depending on which social media site you examine.

That's a tall target.

A 2022 prospect.

Along with Texas edge rusher Carson Dean and California defensive back TJ Hall, Jr., that's four publicized offers distributed by the Huskies over two days.

So young and so physically developed as a ninth-grader, Platt is an intriguing prospect. He also wrestles and competes in track in the shot put, hammer throw, discus and javelin.

Platt also ran the ball for Yelm, enjoying a 128-yard, 2-touchdown outing on 9 carries, breaking a 72-yard scoring run, in a 49-16 victory over Capitol.

On his recruiting profile, young Platt has been offered only the Huskies so far, but he took part in the University of Texas football camp in June.

The tall, lanky Boston has other offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Washington State, Nevada and Eastern Washington. In 5 games this spring, he caught 34 passes for 7 touchdowns. The Cougars offered him on Sunday following his showing at the WSU football camp.

Boston earlier was a standout at the UW Rising Stars Camp in June, making several difficult catches.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven