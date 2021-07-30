Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Huskies Offer 2 More Players, Making it 4 in Two Days

Young linebacker Brayden Platt and lanky wide receiver Denzel Boston draw scholarship opportunities.
Author:
Publish date:

Brayden Platt is 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from Yelm, Washington, which has an unobstructed view of Mount Rainier, who on Thursday received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington.

He's a high school freshman.

In the Class of 2024.

Apparently an investment in the future.

Also drawing a Husky offer was Denzel Boston, a wide receiver from Emerald High School in Puyallup, Washington.

Boston stands either 6-foot-4 or 6-3, depending on which social media site you examine.

That's a tall target.

A 2022 prospect.

Along with Texas edge rusher Carson Dean and California defensive back TJ Hall, Jr., that's four publicized offers distributed by the Huskies over two days.

So young and so physically developed as a ninth-grader, Platt is an intriguing prospect. He also wrestles and competes in track in the shot put, hammer throw, discus and javelin.

Platt also ran the ball for Yelm, enjoying a 128-yard, 2-touchdown outing on 9 carries, breaking a 72-yard scoring run, in a 49-16 victory over Capitol.

On his recruiting profile, young Platt has been offered only the Huskies so far, but he took part in the University of Texas football camp in June. 

The tall, lanky Boston has other offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Washington State, Nevada and Eastern Washington. In 5 games this spring, he caught 34 passes for 7 touchdowns. The Cougars offered him on Sunday following his showing at the WSU football camp.

Boston earlier was a standout at the UW Rising Stars Camp in June, making several difficult catches.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Linebacker Brayden Platt, just a high school freshman, has an offer from Jimmy Lake and the UW.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer 2 More Players, Making it 4 in Two Days

Trent McDuffie adorns the Athlon football preview cover.
Football

Athlon Names 3 Huskies to its All-America Team

Jaden Green gets ready to snap the ball.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Jaden Green Didn't Take a Hike after Bad Snap

Carson Dean (44) from Texas holds a UW offer.
Recruiting

Husky Offer DB Committed to Arizona, Texas Linebacker

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks to the media, joined by league exec Merton Hanks and Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens.
Football

One Man's Realignment Vision for the UW, College Football

Quade Green hopes to get drafted on Thursday.
Basketball

Uncertain Whether Quade Green Will Hear Name Called in NBA Draft

Myles Bryant has found an NFL home in New England.
Husky Legends

Ultra Determined Bryant Back for Another Patriots Breakthrough

Tate Martell played at Ohio State before transferring to Miami and now UNLV.
Football

Well-Traveled Tate Martell, One-Time UW Commit, Bound for UNLV