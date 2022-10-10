Skip to main content

Huskies Offer 2024 Cornerback from Rancho Cucamonga

Kyren Condoll plays for the same high school that produced Cam and Taj Davis.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It was probably just coincidental, but the University of Washington football team, badly in need of healthy cornerbacks these days, went out and made an offer to one over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Kyren Condoll from Upland High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California — the same place that provided running back Cameron Davis and wide receiver Taj Davis to the Huskies — disclosed on social media that he has received a UW offer.

The 6-foot-2, 177-pound Condoll is a junior and a Class of 2024 recruit, and he's considered a 3-star player.

As a transfer this season from Damien High School, which is 13 miles west of Upland, it's unclear if Condoll has ever met these two Seattle-bound Davis players, who, of course, aren't related.

Condoll, long and lean, so far has 11 tackles and 4 pass break-ups for the 5-2 Highlanders. The season before, he piled up 30 tackles in five outings for Damien High.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With his recruiting just getting underway, Condoll holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Oregon State and now the Huskies.

Interestingly enough, both of his high schools sit in the shadows of the San Gabriel Mountains on or near Route 66, a half hour out of Los Angeles.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Richard Newton breaks free on a 20-yard run at ASU.
Football

Banged-Up Huskies Went Through 5 Running Backs at ASU

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer and ASU interim coach Shaun Aguano embrace after Saturday's game.
Football

DeBoer's Subtle Message After the ASU Loss in the Desert

By Dan Raley
ASU's Bryan Thompson catches the ball in front of Davon Banks.
Football

Huskies Backed Into Corner Trying to Play Pass Defense

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. launches one of his 53 passes against ASU.
Football

Penix Survives Scare Against ASU, Makes It Through 6 Games

By Dan Raley
Alex Cook and Jordan Perryman bring down ASU's Daniyel Ngata in Tempe.
Football

Huskies Get Lost in the Desert Again, Lose to ASU 45-38

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer is a hands-on coach for the Huskies.
Football

UW Coaches to Their Arizona-Bound Huskies: Drinks Are On Us

By Dan Raley
Shaun Aguano is the Bob Gregory on Saturday, serving as an interim coach in an ASU-UW game.
Football

UW, ASU Some Day Will Both Have Head Coaches When They Play Again

By Dan Raley
Roger Rosengarten (73) assumed the role of protector at UCLA and it was costly.
Football

With Rosengarten Penalty in Mind, Huskies Seek More Disciplined Outing

By Dan Raley