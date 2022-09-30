Skip to main content

Huskies Offer 9th Mater Dei Player in 9 Months, This One a Corner

Chuck McDonald III is a sophomore starter for the defending national champion.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Some say there's a top-flight cornerback prospect in every Southern California neighborhood. Like McDonald's restaurants.

For those who prefer the shorthand, call them Mickey D's.

There's Trent McDuffie, the former University of Washington standout now in the pros.

And now Chuck McDonald III, who's holding a recent Husky offer.

This latest candidate is a lanky sophomore from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, a Class of 2025 prospect just getting started, someone who now is being pursued by Kalen DeBoer's recruiters.

 

Too young to be rated, McDonald is one of nine players from Mater Dei who over the past nine months have received UW offers, including fellow cornerback Daryus Dixson, also a 2025 recruit.

This is what happens when you finish 12-0 and win a high school national championship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last year, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound McDonald appeared in just one varsity game for Mater Dei and played for the school's freshman football team, but he's a full-fledged varsity starter as a 10th-grader now for a 5-0 team eyeing another perfect run.

In five games this fall, all wins, McDonald has collected 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass break-ups and a blocked punt. 

In a 43-20 victory over Corona Centennial, he was targeted three times and didn't permit a completion, chalking up his pair of  PBUs.

As the Twitter videos show, McDonald runs well in coverage and trains as hard as anyone, trying to be great. He's gained a reputation making the rounds at camps and in 7-on-7 competitions.

He holds seven scholarship offers so far, from Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Oregon, USC and the Huskies.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

UCLA and Washington will meet on Friday night at the Rose Bowl.
Football

UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against UCLA

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. calls the signals for the UW.
Football

Penix Goes to Hollywood, But He's Already Been Discovered

By Dan Raley
Will Decker and Dan Raley size up Friday night's UCLA-UW football game.
Football

Listen to a Podcast That Brings UCLA and UW Experts Together

By Dan Raley
Henry Bainivalu has started 22 consecutive games for the UW, the longest streak on the team.
Football

Bainivalu's Farewell Tour Brings Him to One of Final UW-UCLA Games

By Dan Raley
Richard Newton dives for yards against Stanford.
Football

No UW Football Coach Has Won His First 5 Games; DeBoer Has a Chance

By Dan Raley
Jaxson Kirkland discusses the Husky football turnaround.
Football

Kirkland Says UW Line 'Faced the Fire and Just Cuts It Loose Now'

By Dan Raley
Dillon Hipp has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Continue Search for Quality TEs, Offer Arizona Recruit

By Dan Raley
Coach Kalen DeBoer advises quarterback Michael Penix Jr. while tight-ends coach Nick Sheridan joins in.
Football

Fautanu on Penix: 'All 32 NFL Teams Should Be Scouting Him'

By Dan Raley