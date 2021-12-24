As if to show him that guys with his name flourish at the University of Washington, the school supplied defensive lineman Hunter Osborne with an image of Hunter Bryant to use when putting up his social-media post indicating he has a Husky scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman stands as one of the UW's more interesting recruits for the class of 2023.

Osborne hails from Trussville, Alabama, which is just north of Birmingham, and specifically Hewitt-Trussville High School, which answers to the nickname Huskies. He wears a dog emblem on his red helmet and the name across the front of his jersey in block letters.

Counting the UW proposal that came on Thursday, the 4-star recruit has 39 scholarship offers coming from every corner of the country, all in the past eight months.

While it sounds like just about everyone important is pursuing him, that's not entirely true — Osborne still doesn't have an offer from Nick Saban and the home state Alabama Crimson Tide.

That's not to say the Tide is ignoring him. They had him up to attend the Alabama-Mercer football game in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 11. They just haven't given him a formal offer. In recruiting website interviews, he doesn't seem overly concerned.

For those who might think the Husky offer might have been nothing more than symbolic, new coach Kalen DeBoer recently said his staff wouldn't propose a scholarship package to someone unless it felt that person could be signed.

One of Osborne's recruiting profiles seems to indicate that he currently favors teams early on such as Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He received his first scholarship offer in May from Virginia Tech and that compelled a lot of other schools to follow through, as if given the go-ahead.

Osborne comes off a junior season at Hewitt-Trussville in which he piled up 74 tackles, including 10 for lost yardage and 5.5 sacks, plus 16 quarterback hurries and an amazing 9 pass break-ups for a lineman.

The UW offer comes a few days after Miami pushed its own offer his way, with newly hired coaches in DeBoer and Mario Cristobal catching up to the rest of the pack.

As for Saban, who's 75 miles away, he'll no doubt put in his bid for the kid. When he's ready, of course.

