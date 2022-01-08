Huskies Offer Another Big and Fast Receiver Named Williams

Tyler Williams appears to be good under pressure. Just check out his home life.

After all, his mother dressed everyone in matching checkered pajamas to sit for a Christmas card and post it on social media, and this high-level Florida high school football recruit went along with halfway, braving potential smack talk from his peers and others.

Got to keep mom happy.

The University of Washington football program would rather see this 6-foot-5, 190-pound wide receiver wearing solid purple and gold and this week extended him a scholarship offer, one of 22 he's received so far as a class of 2023 prospect.

Williams, big and fast like a legendary Husky pass-catching Williams named Reggie, hails from Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida, a town east of Tampa and better known as baseball spring-training site.

Williams plays about everything except baseball, but could probably put on a mitt and batting helmet without too much trouble.

As a sophomore, he was a quarterback in a pandemic-shortened season for nearby Winter Haven High School, completing 50 percent of his passes for 784 yards and 5 touchdowns in seven outings before switching to receiver and transferring to Lakeland.

Williams also is an accomplished basketball player, an AAU select player, an oversized point guard if needed and an 11.6-point scorer who's already received at least one college scholarship offer for this sport.

Football, however, is where he really excels as a 4-star recruit, with schools such as Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Pittsburgh and now the Huskies among many others pursuing him.

With his 4.5-second speed over the 40-yard dash, he hauled in 18 passes for 700 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns, including one on a kick return, for a 9-2 Lakeland team known as the Dreadnaughts.

If Kalen DeBoer's staff can coax him to come to Seattle to catch passes, chances are he can leave those checkered pajamas behind.

