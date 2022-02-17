Huskies Offer Another Edge Rusher from Nation's Capital

David Ojiegbe adds scholarship proposal to his list of 27 so far.

David Ojiegbe is an edge rusher from Washington, D.C., with a bit of an edge to him.

On the top of his Twitter account, he placed a graphic rather than a personal photo that offers the word, "Slept."

During the past football season, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Ojiegbe from St. John's College High School and the Class of 2023 made several references indicating that he might not be receiving enough recruiting attention to suit him, such as a post in early November in which he said, "You're going to regret sleeping on me."

Well, it appears the college football alarm clock has sounded. Everyone got out of bed, stretched and had breakfast.

Ojiebe now holds 27 scholarship offers, with the latest one coming from the University of Washington on Thursday and revealed by the teen on social media.

The Huskies, who have greatly expanded their recruiting parameters under new coach Kalen DeBoer, are not first-time visitors to the nation's capital while in search of football talent.

Last month, they hosted 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher Dylan Stewart from the Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C., and the Class of 2024, at their Junior Day in Seattle and offered him a scholarship shortly thereafter.

Ojiegbe and Stewart's football teams did not meet this past season.

As a junior this past fall, Ojiegbe helped St. John’s capture a league championship and finish 11-0. He topped the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with 17.5 sacks, two shy of a record, and was named first-team All-Met by the Washington Post.

Among his suitors, the junior said that Maryland, Miami and Penn State are showing the most interest.

The Terrapins naturally would be the biggest Power 5 school to his hometown. Miami pursued him with Mario Diaz's coaching staff before it was dismissed and now successor Mario Cristobal has made sure to offer him.

Penn State holds an interesting connection to Ojiegbe because the player's cousin, offensive lineman Golden Isreal Achumba, plays for the Nittany Lions.

The Huskies and Oregon are the only Pac-12 schools recruiting him so far.

Recruiters like his size, his aggressiveness and his use of his hands at the point of attack.

Most of Ojiegbe's offers have come over the past month and will continue to pile up. He intends to visit Clemson next month and hopes to make a summertime decision.

