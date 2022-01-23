Huskies Offer Another Extra-Large Frame Offensive Lineman

Elishah Jackett in Orange, California, draws the interest of Kalen DeBoer's staff.

Where's ElMo?

Also known as El Modena High School, it sits at the interception of 39th and East Spring Street in Orange, California, which is southeast of Anaheim.

This is the football and academic home for 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive tackle Elishah Jackett, who on Saturday received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington.

With a decided emphasis on large-frame linemen, the Huskies this week alone extended Class of 2023 offers to 6-foot-7, 340-pound Raymond Pulido from Apple Valley High in Apple Valley, well north of El Modena; and to 6-foot-5, 260-pound Caleb Lomu from Highland High in Gilbert, Arizona, a state away.

Jackett, also a basketball player, might be the most athletic of this extra-large bunch.

Jackett currently holds offers from the Huskies, USC, Arizona State, California, San Diego State and Rice as recruiters continue to stumble upon him.

Playing for an 8-5 team nicknamed the Vanguards, Jackett has minimal online recruiting exposure so far compared to others, and it appears to be somewhat of a late bloomer.

Orange, for that matter, is known more for steadily producing Major League Baseball talent, nearly a dozen players in all, most notably long retired pitcher Bert Blyleven.

However, that's all beginning to change as more and more recruiters are making their way out to El Modena for football purposes, which has a stadium surrounded by palm trees, nonstop sunshine and an O-lineman worth investigating.

Where's ElMo?

It's a must-see Southern California recruiting destination, with the talent scouts now getting a good look at Elishah Jackett.

