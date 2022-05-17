Skip to main content

Hear That Train a Comin': Huskies Offer Another QB From Folsom

Seven years after signing Jake Browning, the UW pursues Austin Mack.

The city of Folsom, California, just 20 miles east of Sacramento, has plenty of inmates and computer chips to go around — and apparently more than one high school quarterback to interest everyone once more.

Seven years after Jake Browning broke countless California and national passing records, and accepted a scholarship from the University of Washington, Folsom High sophomore Austin Mack has the Huskies' attention.

On Monday night from the city that revolves around Johnny Cash's favorite prison and an ambitious Intel headquarters, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Mack posted that he has his own UW scholarship offer. 

Mack, so long and lean with the ball in his hands, has a ways to go before he can draw any meaningful comparisons to favored son Browning, who went on to start for four years for the Huskies and spend this past season on the practice squad for the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

Appearing in five games in a reserve role, Mack comes off a season in which he completed 35 of 65 passes for 379 yards and a pair of scores, launching his career with an 11-4 Folsom team that used two older quarterbacks ahead of him. None of them had his height, though.

Browning, of course, piled up an incredible 16,775 yards and 229 touchdowns on 1,191-for-1,708 passing while leading his Folsom Bulldogs to a 44-2 record over three seasons as the starter. 

Mack, who should have the Folsom huddle all to himself this fall, holds scholarship offers from California, Oregon, Nevada and San Jose State besides the Huskies. 

Expect more to come as he pulls more snaps. Watch him stand tall in the pocket, knee-deep in attention some day.

