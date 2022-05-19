Huskies Offer Arizona Cornerback Ahead of His Time

Miles Lockhart has lot of miles on him, but he still runs like new.

This talented cornerback for Basha High School in suburban Chandler, Arizona, has been a two-year starter for the Bears and he won't graduate for two more years.

The University of Washington and Kalen DeBoer are more than willing to wait for Lockhart to finish up. On Wednesday, the Huskies extended a scholarship offer to Lockhart, his 15th overall.

In 2020, Lockhart was a ready-to-play freshman immediately installed in the opening lineup, one of three ninth-graders who started for Bash. He held his own on a playoff-bound team by coming up with 64 tackles, an interception and an astounding 16 pass deflections.

Last fall, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore followed up with 36 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3 pass break-ups for a 10-1 team as the opposition apparently chose to throw away from him.

Lockhart was the best of a quintet of starting defensive backs, all sophomores or juniors, in Basha's 3-3-5 defense.

"I think we're far ahead of our times in how we play," the young defensive back told the Arizona Republic. "It's crazy to see how we are now and what we're going to be like."

Lockhart, in the Class of 2024, also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State and Washington State.

