Skip to main content

Batter Up: Huskies Offer Arizona WR, Son of Former MLB Player

Trey Spivey also plays baseball besides catching passes for Hamilton High School.

The University of Washington has done well in helping mold the offspring of Major League Baseball players into college football standouts.

Dante Pettis, the son of 11-year big-league centerfielder Gary Pettis, became an elusive Husky wide receiver, NCAA punt-return record-holder, NFL draft pick and a case in point.

Now comes Ernest "Tre" Spivey.

He's another able pass-catcher who is the son of former MLB second baseman Ernest "Junior" Spivey, a one-time All-Star and World Series champion.

And, as of this week, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Spivey from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, has a Husky scholarship offer, one of 17 overall. 

 

The difference in the next-generation athletes is Pettis wasn't a high school baseball player — he preferred track in the spring — while Spivey is all of that and considered a prospect. 

Spivey, who is four inches taller and five pounds heavier than his father in his MLB prime, is mostly a pitcher, can play shortstop and, similar to his father, can ease into second base when needed. 

He also has the benefit of having Junior Spivey guide him through his baseball pursuits, while Pettis' father became an MLB coach for five different teams shortly after he retired as a player, and is currently with the Houston Astros. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Ever since I was young, he's been teaching me to play up," Tre Spivey said of his dad to Knight Times. "I honestly can't ask for a better coach than him."

Yet young Spivey has probably even more prowess as a football player and rates as a 3-star recruit for the Class of 2023. Last fall as a junior, he caught 36 passes for 364 yards and 7 scores for an 11-1 team called the Huskies. 

He also holds offers from Wisconsin, UCLA Arizona State, Kanas State and Washington State, among many others. 

The schools are fairly certain they won't swing and miss in pursuing this particular recruit.

 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Eric Schmidt runs his edge rushers through a drill.
Football

Comparing Current UW Football Coaches to the Guys They Replaced

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Aundre Gibson is an elusive returner and excellent cover man.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Arizona Corner/Returner, Absolute Terror in the Open Field

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Emmett Mosley poses for a photo with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Wide Receiver Son of Former Notre Dame Player

By Dan Raley18 hours ago
Jacob Lane has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Return to Emerald Ridge for 2nd Recruit in 2 Years, Offer Edge Rusher

By Dan Raley20 hours ago
Miles Lockhart has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Arizona Cornerback Ahead of His Time

By Dan RaleyMay 19, 2022
Kalen DeBoer met with Rashid Williams on the wide receiver's visit.
Recruiting

Huskies Land Commitment from 4-Star Bay Area Wide Receiver

By Dan RaleyMay 19, 2022
Jackson Jones (4) will walk on at the UW.
Recruiting

Oregon 6A State Runner-up Quarterback Will Walk On at UW

By Dan RaleyMay 19, 2022
Genesis Smith has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Another Arizona DB, From Covington's Neighborhood

By Dan RaleyMay 18, 2022