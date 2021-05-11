Huskies Offer Bay Area Dual-Threat QB, Similar to Miles

Jaden Rashada plays for the same high school that provided DT Jacob Bandes to the UW.

Nothing about this past football year has been the least bit ordinary for dual-threat quarterback Jaden Rashada, who on Monday received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound sophomore began the fall in Florida, prepared to play for the IMG Academy south of Tampa before deciding he should be home in California's Bay Area during the pandemic.

Rashada enrolled at Pittsburg High School, the same place that provided touted defensive tackle Jacob Bandes to the Huskies in 2019, after the QB had played at Brentwood High in Los Angeles as a freshman, backing up Jay Butterfield, now at Oregon.

Finally able to play this spring, Rashada split time with senior Eli Brickhandler, not the greatest last name for a quarterback at any level.

Even while sharing duties, Rashada was named by 247Sports as the nation's No. 1 dual-threat QB for the class of 2023, though it's not real clear how all that was determined for someone coming off the bench even with clear-cut talent.

The Huskies offered him, possibly hoping to land their first multi-dimensional prospect at that position since they brought in Cyler Miles from Centennial, Colorado. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Miles, if you remember, was recruited by coach Steve Sarkisian, started during Chris Petersen's first season at the UW and threw for 2,397 yards and 17 touchdowns and suddenly retired from college football with a chronic hip injury in the spring of 2015.

This quarterback also is the son of Harlen Rashada, an Arizona State starting safety in the mid-1990s. The older Rashada was all in favor of bringing his homesick son home from Florida last fall before football began in the state with the pandemic raging and hurricane season approaching.

“It’s hard enough to imagine your son being in a whole different place, in a bubble with sirens and storm watches and big bugs,” Harlen Rashada told sportsstarmag.com. “With everything that was going on there was really a lot of uncertainty. It was an emotional rollercoaster.”

The UW scholarship offer pushes the young QB's list of suitors to well over a dozen and growing. Among his most ardent pursuers are Auburn, Penn State and Purdue, plus much of the Pac-12.

