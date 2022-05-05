Huskies Offer California Receiver with Unmatched Highlight Reel

Nyziah Hunter went in motion to the right, caught a quick pass in the flat -- and then all the fun began.

A defender grabbed Hunter's right arm or long sleeve and forcefully spun the wide receiver around twice, trying to bring him down.

The original line of scrimmage was the opposing 23-yard line, but Hunter from Salinas High School in the California city of the same name near the Monterrey Peninsula, now found himself back on the 36, facing a big loss.

No problem.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound speedster simply turned it on and headed for the left sideline, turned the corner and raced to the end zone.

Hunter had traveled some 70 yards in all directions before he was credited for a touchdown officially credited with going one-third the distance.

He should have been given more than six points, simply for the play's degree of difficulty.

A hole in one at Pebble Beach, just 25 miles away, was easier to do than this (see video below).

Apparently everyone in the oollege recruiting ranks just saw the improvisational video because, over the last five days, Hunter has received scholarship offers from, in this order, BYU, Oregon State and the University of Washington.

Hunter doubles as a trackman, whose fastest 100-meter time is 10.62 seconds.

Not only could he go backward and sideways with little trouble, the Salinas junior and Class of 2023 recruit showed he could simply hit the straightaway and never look back.

He scored on an 87-yard run and a 64-yard pass during the season for the 8-1 Cowboys, plus he had a 7-catch, 143-yard and 4-TD game.

Hunter finished the season with 41 receptions for 651 yards and 8 scores, and rushed 9 times for 143 yards and 4 more TDs. He also plays defense and came up with an interception.

While he showed he's capable of hitting a home run running or catching, Hunter still has to a long way to top his creative short stuff.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven