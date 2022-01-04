Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Huskies Offer Dallas-area Cornerback from State Title Team

    Jayvon Thomas has 22 scholarship proposals in hand plus his Texas championship.
    Author:

    Jayvon Thomas recently experienced a "Friday Night Lights" moment on a Saturday evening in December, helping his South Oak Cliff High team win a Texas state championship — becoming the first Dallas Independent School District entry to do so since 1958.

    The solidly built 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback was a defensive mainstay for the 15-1 Golden Bears, who needed to capture six playoff games to claim their 5A Division II state title.

    From the class of 2023, Thomas is one of those from the school known as SOC now reaping the benefits of success, with college football programs from coast to coast trying to land the speedy 4-star defender.

    On Monday, he disclosed on social media that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, his 22nd so far.   

    Among his other suitors, Thomas is being courted by Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and USC.

    Similar to the fictional Friday Night Lights TV series and movie story lines, Thomas and his South Oak Cliff teammates earned a chance to play for the championship in a huge stadium.

    In this case, the Golden Bears and Liberty Hill met on Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington, Texas, where the Dallas Cowboys play, before an overflow crowd. Thomas' team broke from a 14-all halftime tie to win 23-14.  

    Thomas, who wears No. 0, played well, finishing with 7.5 tackles against an opponent that threw the ball just twice and ran it 46 times for 276 yards. He also returned kicks. 

    Jayvon Thomas has a UW offer.
    Huskies Offer Dallas-area Cornerback from State Title Team

