Huskies Offer Desert Recruit Who's Not Very Big Yet He's Fast

Kobe McGill from Gilbert, Arizona, was named for Kobe Bryant, the late NBA player.

Catching the football can be a problem sometimes for Kobe McGill. Retrieving it and running to the end zone is not an issue.

Standing all of 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds, the waifish freshman running back and kick returner from Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona, makes things interesting whenever he steps on the football field.

McGill, who like so many young athletes is named for the late, great NBA player, dropped a handoff last fall in the desert while running to the right, picked the ball up off the ground, reversed his field in an instant and scored going up the left sideline from 40 yards out.

In yet another game, he bobbled a kickoff, collected it and went 87 yards up the left sideline to score.

"Somebody hit him," a frustrated fan can be heard yelling out on McGill's highlight footage.

Noting all of this elusiveness, the University of Washington on Saturday offered the Arizonan a football scholarship, the first for this Class of 2025 recruit. Coach Kalen DeBoer is shown towering over McGill as they took a field shot last weekend at Husky Stadium.

Needless to say, this little guy is a speedster, clocking personal-best times of 11.72 seconds over 100 meters and 23.97 over 200.

"Once I learn how to really run track, I may be a problem," McGill mused out loud on social media.

McGill is one of three Arizona prospects offered by the UW over the weekend, bringing the unofficial count from that state to 10. He was a Seattle visitor this past Saturday and in late January for the Huskies' prospects day.

