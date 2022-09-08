Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Class of 2023 DL From Bobby Wagner's High School

Deijon Laffitte plays in Ontario, California, east of L.A.
Football people in the know like to say the biggest difference between the SEC and the other conferences is the defensive line. From Alabama to LSU, they simply mangle people up front.

The best University of Washington football teams had noted game-changers in the middle of their determined D-lines, as well, in the late Ron Holmes and Steve Emtman.

As Kalen DeBoer rebuilds the Huskies, defensive tackles are high on the recruiting shopping list. For the Class of 2023, they already have a pair of commitments in 6-foot-3, 295-pound Elinneus Davis from Minnesota and 6-foot-4, 305-pound Sua Lefotu from Southern California.

They're now pursuing a third in 6-foot-4, 285-pound Deijon Laffitte, whose last name rhymes with good feet. 

On Wednesday, the UW offered the fast-rising defensive tackle from Colony High School in Ontario, California — a place that is football noteworthy, both the school and the city, because it sent elite linebacker Bobby Wagner to Utah State and eventually to Seattle and the NFL Seahawks.

Laffitte, who's increased his weight by 25 pounds since his junior year, holds 14 offers, with schools such as Tennessee, Maryland, Utah, Boise State, Oregon State and Fresno State also offering.

The defensive lineman shared with recruiting analysts how Kalen DeBoer's staff, specifically co-defensive coordinator William Inge, recruited him both at Fresno State and the UW and they have a good working relationship.

Laffitte comes off a junior season in which piled up 81 tackles, including 11 sacks, for an 8-7 Titans football team. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He's already into three games of his senior season.

Ontario is a city of 175,000 that can be found 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

