Huskies Offer Dual-Threat Oklahoma Quarterback

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington coaching staff on Friday offered a football scholarship to a quarterback named Max Brown, not to be confused with Max Browne.

Nine years ago, Browne was a Seattle-area QB who was deemed the top high school quarterback in the nation and he signed with USC over the UW, Alabama and Oklahoma.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, this Max Brown is two inches shorter and 25 pounds lighter than the other and hails from Oklahoma as a dual-threat guy.

He just completed his senior season for Tulsa's Lincoln Christian High School, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and a 3A state runner-up finish among the state's six classifications.

Brown committed to Central Michigan last July, which at the time had former UW QB Jacob Sirmon on the roster, but recently indicated he won't sign with anyone until February.

A 3-star recruit, the quarterback has other scholarship offers from Temple, Houston Baptist and Sam Houston State.

While he might be a little shy on college offers, Brown possesses gaudy high school offensive stats. In two seasons for Liberty Christian, he totaled 6,751 yards of total offense and accounted for 101 touchdowns.

This past season, Brown completed 167 of 235 passes (78 percent) for 2,750 yards and 41 scores. He rushed 173 times for 1,343 yards and 20 scores.

In the state playoff semifinals, Brown scored on a short keeper with 12 seconds left to play to send Lincoln Christian past No. 1-ranked Heritage Hall 27-20.

If the Huskies sign him this winter, Brown will take a scholarship initially earmarked for Southern California quarterback Jackson Stratton, who either decommitted or had his Jimmy Lake offer withdrawn, and he signed this week with Colorado State.

