Huskies Offer Edge Rusher from Cinematic American Fork

Hunter Clegg is an edge rusher from American Fork, Utah, which describes a river rather than a utensil. He plays for a high school team that answers to the nickname Cavemen, yet his surroundings are more Hollywood than reclusive.

Clegg hails from a town located a half hour south of Salt Lake City, at the foot of the snowy Wasatch Mountains, that's served as the movie set for "Footloose" and "Sandlot" films made well before Clegg was born.

The University of Washington football staff apparently found plenty of footage of this American Fork defender to peruse and on Thursday it extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior.

For the Huskies with Clegg, they'll try to restore a once vibrant Utah recruiting connection that has fallen off some in recent seasons with the signing but subsequent transfers of wide receivers Puka Nacua (BYU) and Ty Jones (Fresno State), linebacker MJ Tafisi (Utah State) and defensive tackle Taki Taimani (undecided).

Clegg is rated as a 4-star outside linebacker and one of the state's top 2023 prospects, and thus is considered a high recruiting priority for BYU, Utah and Utah State, and it'll take some work for the Huskies to pull him away from the home schools.

Besides the Utah football programs and UW lined up for his services, Clegg holds scholarship offers from USC, Michigan, Colorado, Oregon State and Stanford.

For a 7-4 team this past season, this Cavemen defender collected 29 tackles, which included 9 for lost yardage and 6 sacks.

Recruiters like him because he runs well with his big frame, as shown in the accompanying video where he chases down passes, which enables him to get off the edge in an explosive manner.

The talent scouts won't be faulted if they come through American Fork humming, "Everybody, get foot loose."

