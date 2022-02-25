Huskies Offer Elite California QB's Top Receiver

Rashid Williams and Jaden Rashada have been best friends since they were real young.

Rashid Williams brings a lot of knowledge to the game of football.

He knows how to get open.

He knows where the end zone is.

Williams also knows Jaden Rashada intimately well, since they were toddlers, making him best friends with likely the top quarterback prospect in the nation.

Smart guy.

While he actually carries a high grade-point average and he has those valuable neighborhood connections, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver from Pittsburg High School in the Bay Area most definitely can count on his own name and abilities to become widely recruited.

On Thursday, Williams received a University of Washington scholarship offer, his 20th overall.

Williams is the top receiver for Rashada at Pittsburg High in Pittsburg, the same school and city that sent sophomore defensive tackle Jacob Bandes to the Huskies.

He comes off a fairly productive season in which he caught 55 balls for 753 yards and 11 scores, numbers still watered down some because he played alongside three other receivers with Division I scholarship offers in hand.

Williams also is fielding scholarship attention from the likes of Miami, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Stanford, Arizona State, California and Colorado.

Schools like him for his ability to make the tough catch in traffic, often with just one hand.

While he's got plenty to offer as a football player, it doesn't hurt that Williams and Rashada are close friends and teammates. It appears the Huskies are working this overall Pittsburg connection pretty hard.

They've previously hosted and offered the strong-armed 6-foot-5 Jaden Rashada, who is pursued by all the top Power 5 schools; offered his older brother Roman Rashad, a California junior-college defensive back; hosted another Pittsburg High receiver in Zack Card, and now offered Williams.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of SI FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven