Huskies Offer Elite Chicago Receiver Now Playing for Florida's IMG

The UW extends the 5-star recruit a scholarship offer shortly after hiring a receivers coach from the Midwest.

It's probably no coincidence that the University of Washington offered pass-catcher Carnell Tate a football scholarship the day after hiring JaMarcus Shephard as its new receivers coach.

Tate is a 5-star receiver originally from Marist High School in South Chicago who now plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Shephard comes to the Huskies from Purdue University, which is a two-hour drive from Marist.

It's unclear what kind of relationship these two might have outside of their one-time geographical connection, but it doesn't hurt to aim high for someone such as the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Tate, who has impressed everyone with his size, speed and ability to catch the ball.

He's considered a top 50 overall recruit for the Class of 2023 and currently holds 35 scholarship offers.

Tate spent his freshman and sophomore years at Marist, for a Catholic high school with a football program that shut down during his second year there because of pandemic concerns.

This prompted him to move to Florida and IMG, which doubles as a boarding school and a football powerhouse, to increase his recruiting visibility. Former Husky nickel back Bookie Radley-Hiles left the Los Angeles area to play football for IMG before signing with Oklahoma as his original college destination.

Tate is said to be favoring Ohio State and Notre Dame as possible college destinations, but he has offers from every corner of the country, including one from Seattle now.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven