Huskies Offer Fast-Developing Nebraska HS Wide Receiver

Long and lean Beni Ngoyi grows into his body and the scholarship proposals begin to roll in.

Entering last football season, Beni Ngoyi had a single reception to his name and not many recruiters looking at him.

It was just a matter of the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder growing into his long and lean frame.

For Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, Ngoyi now runs 4.38 seconds over 40 yards.

He has a 42-inch vertical leap.

A 6-foot, 3-inch high jump.

A 6-foot, 10-inch wing span.

The scholarship proposals have begun to trickle in for him, with the University of Washington making an offer to Ngoyi this week, his 12th overall.

Other schools courting him with offers are Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Colorado State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Wyoming, among several FCS entries, though hometown Nebraska has yet to join this list but surely will.

"I just proved to them that I’m the player they need and the player they want,” Ngoyi told the Lincoln Star-Journal of his spike in college pursuers.

After spending his sophomore year mostly as a defensive back, Ngoyi made everything work for him offensively last fall by catching 25 passes for 467 yards and 6 touchdowns for a 4-5 Links team.

His athleticism paired with his elite speed all began to come together. He worked out with others doing resistance training at sand volleyball courts on the Nebraska campus.

The UW has been busy in Ngoyi's hometown this week. Before offering the high schooler, the Huskies welcomed former Nebraska wide receiver Will Nixon to the program as a portal transfer.

