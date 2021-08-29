Huskies Offer Grant Buckey, Who Hails from Football Family

The edge rusher's father played at Stanford and his brother is an incoming Cardinal freshman.

Grant Buckey, a California recruit with deep family football roots, revealed this weekend on social media that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington.

A 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California, he is the son of Jeff Buckey, a former Stanford and NFL offensive lineman with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers who carried a 6-foot-5, 295-pound frame. He was a seventh-round draft pick who played four pro seasons.

The 3-star recruit is the brother of Zach Buckey, a freshman edge rusher who recently joined Stanford and measures 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, and was a 3-star recruit.

Grant Buckey also is the grandson of the late Sheldon Harden, who was a 6-foot, 210-pound offensive lineman from Alturas, California, played for Santa Clara in 1939-42 and served as head football coach at Cal Poly in 1962-67. He died in 2005 at 84.

From the Class of 2023, this Buckey has offers from Michigan, UNLV, San Jose State and the Huskies — but not Stanford, at least not yet — as his recruitment begins to take off.

The UW previously had decent success in signing players from Bakersfield, picking up an NFL-bound running back in Rashaan Shehee and current safety Cameron Williams, expected to be a starter this fall.

This Buckey received his Washington and Michigan offers six days apart. Attending a Texas football camp, he was impressive with his hands and speed in working off the edge, leading to the accelerated interest in him.

