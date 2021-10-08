Huskies Offer High-Rated Provo Offensive Tackle

The UW football coaches are all traveling to visit recruits this weekend.

Spencer Fano hails from Provo, Utah, home of the BYU Cougars. He retweets posts from a guy named Puka Nacua, remember him? He's also participated in the Oregon football camp, posed for photos with Mario Cristobal and seems interested in Eugene. USC and Stanford have hosted him.

That said, Fano received a scholarship offer this week from the University of Washington, adding the Huskies to his growing list of suitors, who also include Penn State, Tennessee, Utah, California and Arizona State.

Currently a little undersized at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds but still just a junior, the Timpview High School player promotes himself on his social media profile as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the West.

The recruiting websites list him among the nation's handful of best players at his position for the class of 2023.

With Fano, it's all in the feet.

In footage of him in action in drills or games, he moves exceedingly well for a guy with the ability to fill out to college size.

One recruiting analyst calls him a technician, though his athleticism appears to be his calling card.

Otherwise, he's a big kid with a goofy grin who's being paid a lot of compliments as his recruitment begins to get more serious.

Washington football coaches, minus the injured Derham Cato, are traveling en masse this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. Their bye week, plus the ability to engage with prospects since September 1, have made that possible.

