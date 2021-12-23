Huskies Offer JC Free Safety Even with Several Returnees

Barring departures, the University of Washington football team returns at least six players who started this past season at safety.

On Wednesday, the Huskies offered a scholarship to yet another player who draws snaps on the back row, free safety DeMario King of Cerritos College in Norwalk, California.

King, however, is as big or bigger than the guys the UW has on scholarship, carrying a 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame.

He currently holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State and the Huskies.

King has two seasons of eligibility remaining after playing the 2019 season for the Cerritos Falcons, having last year's schedule wiped out by the pandemic and returning for a second season this fall.

Recently named second-team all-conference, King finished with 96 tackles, 7 pass break-ups and a forced fumble for a 6-5 team.

In 2019, he accumulated 39 tackles, an interception and a pass defend.

A noted speedster for someone so big, King scored 25 touchdowns, including 4 on kickoff returns, for Los Alamitos High School, with both his junior college and secondary school located not far from Anaheim.

New Husky coach Kalen DeBoer signed five players last week and said he expected to have roughly 15 newcomers, depending on roster movement. He said to not necessarily assume they would all be high school recruits.

