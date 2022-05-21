Huskies Offer Local Quarterback in Well-Received Move

This scholarship proposal could go a long way in connecting with Seattle-area prospects.

EJ Caminong is not the tallest quarterback around. Doesn't have the biggest arm. Carries no Sam Huard legacy connection.

Yet the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Seattle's Garfield High School received a scholarship offer on Friday from the new University of Washington coaching — one that could prove to be as important as any for Kalen DeBoer's staff in setting local football roots.

DeBoer's recruiters have been impressive in scouring the nation for talent and putting offers out there simply to make the Huskies more visible.

They've made inroads recently by receiving commitments from multiple California recruits who possess great speed.

Offering Caminong, who just completed his sophomore season and is a member of the Class of 2024, will go a long way in creating a local connection that hasn't been there since Chris Petersen was the UW coach.

Caminong's early Husky offer drew an excited response from one of the most heavily recruited players in the city in 5-star O'Dea High running back Jason Brown Jr. He's a respectful opponent, fellow 2024 recruit and obviously a big fan of the crosstown QB.

"Words can't even describe how pumped I am right now!!!!" Brown tweeted out.

The Huskies supplied Caminong, who has started at Garfield as a freshman and sophomore, with his first scholarship offer. He treated the breakthrough moment reverently, as well.

"I feel like a pretty big relief and I want to say it's satisfying, but I know how quick they offer, they could take it, so I'm never going to stoop working and I want to prove it was a good offer," Caminong told 247Sports.

This past fall, the dual-threat Caminong guided the Bulldogs to a 6-4 record and a state playoff berth. While his team could be a little outmatched at times, the quarterback was always ready to go.

In his final outing of the season against powerful Marysville-Pilchuck, a 52-21 playoff loss, he kept his team in it with a 11-for-20, 223-yard, 3-touchdown performance. His scoring throws went for 52, 85 and 75 yards.

Caminong comes from a school that has sent players to the college football ranks nonstop through the past several decades, but rarely a quarterback on scholarship.

Typical of the past Garfield fare has been Darrell Powell, who was a three-year option quarterback for the Bulldogs in the 1970s and a teammate of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Harrell became a UW linebacker starter and Rose Bowl winner, while Powell pursued his football at Tennessee State. Powell, of course, is the father Mishael Powell, currently a starting Husky cornerback.



Garfield also used move up and down the field in exciting fashion with the extra speedy Anthony Allen calling the signals, who also was an option quarterback. Allen later became a UW and NFL wide receiver and kick returner.

Now comes Caminong, rated a 3-star QB following two high school seasons with two to go. He's on the gritty side. He so well respected throughout town the Huskies have done well to offer him.

"Since Little League, we all dreamed of moments like this," Caminong said.

