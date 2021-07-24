Huskies Offer Long Beach Poly Corner, Brother of Oregon State DB

Daylen Austin was a recent attendee of the UW football camp and earned MVP honors.

Daylen Austin, a promising cornerback from Long Beach Poly High School in Southern California, has received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, he announced on social media on Friday

From the Class of 2023, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Austin is an attractive recruit for his larger size, holds a 4-star rating and has offers from several schools, including Georgia, Oregon, USC and Notre Dame.

He hails from the well-established Long Beach Poly football program that previously sent safety Eugene Burkhalter, edge rusher Danianke Smith, cornerback Byron Davenport, edge rusher Cory Weller and safety Richard Washington among others to the UW.

He's also the younger brother of Oregon State's Alex Austin, a redshirt freshman cornerback who played against the Huskies last season.

This Austin attended the UW's Rising Stars football camp last month, was named as a defensive-back MVP and seemed to enjoy his two-day visit to Seattle

"I like Washington a lot and that offer would be big, for sure," Austin told recruitingnewsguru.com shortly before receiving it. "They're definitely one of my top schools and they have a great reputation for developing defensive backs."

Austin, isn't blazing fast with a 4.6-second time in the 40-yard dash, but schools like him for his long reach.

At the same time, he's also a track man coming off his sophomore season at Poly with plenty of opportunity to lower his time.

Austin's brother Alex, still a redshirt freshman with pandemic allowance, started 5 of 7 games last season for Oregon State. He came off the bench against the Huskies, but had two pass deflections. He's an inch shorter and 9 pounds heavier than his little brother.

