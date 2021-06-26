Sports Illustrated home
Huskies Offer Long-Range Spokane Placekicker

Ethan Moczulski has made a name for himself with his foot at Mount Spokane High in Eastern Washington.
Ethan Moczulski has such strong right leg it's almost as if he could split the uprights in Seattle from Spokane.

Because of this, the class of 2022 recruit from Mount Spokane High School now has a scholarship offer from the University of Washington football program as the Huskies continue the push to upgrade their already sturdy kicking arsenal.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Moczulski from the class of 2022 — considered one of the nation's top high school kickers — made this disclosure Saturday on social media during the UW's biggest recruiting weekend.

Moczulski's other offer came from Oregon State and he previously visited Texas A&M, as his posts indicate.

On April 2 during his spring season, he showed off his ample kicking prowess by connecting on a 55-yard field goal against Mead, a kick with so much distance that it traveled in excess of 60 yards.

In the 16-9 victory, he hit all three of his 3-pointers and chalked up 5 touchbacks on as many kickoffs.

Moczulski was seen making everything from 60-plus yards during warmups at Spokane's Union Stadium.

A soccer player and regular attendee of the top kicking camps, Moczulski was deemed an All-American and one of the nation's best off the tee by the accredited Chris Sailor camp. He has accepted in invitation to participate in the All-American Bowl next year in San Antonio, Texas.

If he comes to Washington, where two scholarship kickers already have roster spots and Jimmy Lake clearly values his special-teamers, Moczulski likely would replace a graduating Peyton Henry and go into competition with Tim Horn. 

Video of Moczulski's strong leg can be seen here.

