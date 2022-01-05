Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Huskies Offer Louisiana Runner Known as 'Quick 6'

    Ajay Allen originally was committed to TCU before that school had a coaching change.

    The University of Washington football team will try to go the distance with a Louisiana running back with a catchy nickname.

    Quick 6. 

    On Wednesday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters extended a scholarship offer to high-scoring Ajay Allen, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound player from Neville High School in Monroe. He was a one-time TCU commit before the Horned Frogs' underwent an in-season coaching change similar to the Huskies.

    As a senior and part of the class of 2022, Allen scored 34 touchdowns while rushing for more than 2,200 yards for a Neville Tigers team that went 11-2 and reached the Louisiana 4A state semifinals.

    It was a breakout season for Allen, who was a rotational back as a junior in 2020.

    "Nobody knew who I was," he posted on Twitter. "Now you do."

    Yep, Quick 6.

    Against St. Thomas More, he was at his scoring best, breaking early touchdown runs of 82 and 99 yards before finishing with rushing totals of 31 carries for 256 yards and 4 TDs. 

    In the state quarterfinals, Cecelia High coach Dennis Skains was wary of trying to stop Allen and admitted as much.

    "We have to gang tackle him," Skains said. "He certainly has speed, and if he breaks away, we will not be able to catch him."

    So true.

    Allen broke touchdown runs of 54 and 65 against his team and piled up 149 yards in just 9 carries in a 41-7 victory.

    Shortly after revealing his UW offer, Allen posted on social media that Nebraska had offered him. He's also entertaining scholarship offers from Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and Southwest Louisiana.

    His hometown of Monroe sits on Interstate 20 in northeastern Louisiana, halfway between Shreveport and Jackson, Mississippi. 

    Yet the thing about Quick 6 is he never goes halfway. 

    Ajay Allen has a UW offer.
