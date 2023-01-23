Huskies Continue to Look East for Talent, Offer Maryland Edge Rusher

Some football players just have that look about them that suggests they're different. This is over and above the obvious speed and strength advantages that separate people between the lines.

Jaylen Harvey offers a piercing gaze, sort of a thousand-yard stare, that suggests he's better than you and what are you going to do about it?

On Sunday, University of Washington football recruiters tried to see eye to eye with Harvey by offering a scholarship to the 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher or outside linebacker from Quince Orchard High School in Gathersburg, Maryland.

The Huskies, of course, aren't the only ones who like what they see here.

Jaylen Harvey has the look of an intimidator. Harvey

Harvey holds 17 scholarship offers now and Penn State, forever known as Linebacker U, seems to have a lot of his attention. He's already visited the State College campus multiple times.

In December, this 4-star recruit from the Class of 2024 publicly narrowed his college options to 10 schools: Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Undeterred, the Huskies sent a scholarship proposal his way, demonstrating they want to be in on all of the great ones.

As a junior, Harvey was the Montgomery County Defensive Player of the Year. For his 14-0 and two-time Maryland state championship team, he finished up with 35 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

In his most recent title game, he opened the gates by strip-sacking the opposing quarterback for a fumble his team recovered in the end zone, for the first first score leading to a 32-7 victory.

Harvey probably could have caused that bobble by simply sneering at the other guy and unnerving him.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.