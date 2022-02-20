Huskies Offer Miami Wide Receiver, Top 2023 Prospect Yet

Jalen Brown has 31 scholarship proposals so far and counting.

Getting in line, the new University of Washington football coaching staff over the weekend offered a scholarship to its highest-rated 2023 recruit yet, 5-star wide receiver Jalen Brown from Miami.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound player with elite speed, Brown from Gulliver Preparatory School widely is considered one of the nation's top prospects in his class and possibly Florida's No. 1 recruit.

He currently holds offers from 31 schools with many more sure to follow.

“What separates me is my speed and my ability to be physical when I need to be and my route running,” Brown told InsideNDSports.com.

Gulliver Prep has been a longtime Florida football powerhouse and popular school for a number of high-profile families. Past students have included CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil, former Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, musicians Enrique and Julio Iglesias Jr. and George P. Bush, grandson and nephew of the former American presidents holding the same name, plus several NFL players.

Most notable athletically is the late cornerback Sean Taylor, who led Gulliver to a Florida state championship before playing for the University of Miami and the Washington Redskins. He was tragically killed in 2007 during a home break-in and his high school named its football field after him.

Jalen Brown caught 56 passes for 1,032 yards and 11 scores for Gulliver in the fall. FanNation

Brown currently holds a lot of interest in Miami, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and Oregon, with Alabama working its way in his direction.

A track man, he competes in the 100, 200 and 4x4 relay, with best time of 10.66 seconds over 100 meters.

For an 11-2 Raiders team in 2021, Brown caught 56 passes for 1,033 yards and 11 touchdowns, scoring a dozen overall. Max Preps named him second-team All-American for 2023 players.

