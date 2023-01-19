Huskies Offer Mississippi HS Quarterback, Who's a Lefty

Deuce Knight is a promising young Mississippi quarterback, a left-hander no less, who apparently knows all about Michael Penix Jr. and the University of Washington football team.

On Nov. 27, the George County High sophomore from Lucedale, Mississippi, retweeted a video of Penix standing in the Apple Cup aftermath, surrounded boisterous Husky fans who were chanting "Heisman," and he wrote his own take on the moment: "9 for Heisman."

Two months earlier, Knight retweeted a post showing Penix leading all Power 5 quarterbacks with 11 completions for 20-plus yards.

And on Sept. 17, the sophomore signal-caller spotted UW tight end Devin Culp's post calling for Penix to be a Heisman candidate early on and retweeted that one, as well.

So it seems no introductions were necessary on Wednesday when Kalen DeBoer's recruiters made a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Knight from the Class of 2025. He just turned 16 on December 2.

Interest level aside, Knight is big and fast, and an intriguing prospect to a growing list of schools, especially in SEC country. He currently holds offers from Auburn, Indiana, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Tulsa, besides the UW.

Knight was still highly effective while playing for a 2-8 football team that lost five games by one score.

He completed 121 of 196 passes for 1,929 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed 58 times for 488 yards and another 12 scores.

In his final outing of the season, Knight was at his very best in the Rebels' 63-20 romp over Long Beach. He hit on 10 of 11 passes for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns, and ran 3 times for 182 yards and 3 TDs, getting loose on an 80-yard run.

His hometown of Lucedale is a small community, population 2,934, located near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, just 40 miles from Mobile up U.S. 98.

Seattle, of course, is 2,660 miles away, but Knight probably already knows that.

