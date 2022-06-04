Huskies Offer Nevada WR, Try to Restore Liberty High Relationship

Landon Bell watched as his older teammates Germie Bernard, Sir Mells and Anthony Jones from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, each committed to the University of Washington and then, one by one, rescinded their pledges.

Hoping this 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver does the former but not the latter, the Huskies on Friday offered Bell a scholarship.

A member of the Class of 2024, the long and lean Bell lined up in the flanks opposite Bernard and the sophomore caught 24 passes for 302 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 10-2 team.

Nevada's Gatorade Player of the Year, Bernard hung with the UW through the firing of coach Jimmy Lake but left once Huskies wide-receivers coach Junior Adams moved to Oregon, led Liberty with 53 receptions for 956 yards and 12 scores, 20 overall counting returns and rushes.

Bernard ultimately signed with Michigan State while Mells and Jones surfaced at Oregon.

Bell, an inch taller yet 10 pounds lighter than Bernard, holds scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Michigan State, Oregon State, Portland State, Texas, UCLA and Washington.

The Huskies have a Liberty High grad in Troy Fautanu making big strides as a sophomore offensive lineman and a probable starter, but they could stand to rebuild the recruiting relationship that has soured over the past year and a half.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven