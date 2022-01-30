Huskies Offer Promising Two-Way Bellevue Player

Hogan Hansen likely is a tight end but also operates as an edge rusher.

Hogan Hansen just completed his sophomore football season for Bellevue High School, sharing in a perfect 14-0 season and the 3A state championship with the team that wears those Michigan striped helmets and answers to Wolverines.

His name makes him sound like a PGA Tour golfer, but he definitely is someone who should stick to pulling on a helmet and shoulder pads.

The only question is where should he play on the football field as a collegian?

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Hansen presents himself as a tight end for a suburban Seattle football program that previously sent Drew Sample from the same position to the University of Washington and on to the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals and this weekend's AFC championship game.

Then there's Hansen the outside linebacker who was equally impressive for the Wolverines in collapsing running plays coming at him on the edge or crashing through and deflecting passes where in one case a teammate returned it for a score.

Willing to try and figure all this out, the UW offered young Hogan a scholarship at its Junior Day event over the weekend, likely deciding it couldn't begin his recruitment too soon. He also holds an offer from Arizona. It's early yet for this Class of 2024 prospect.

Hansen is an enlightening prospect at tight end. In a 48-7 victory over Renton's Hazen High School, the 10th-grader blocked the man over him 10 yards down the field, released and caught the football in full stride for a 50-yard touchdown pass. Later in the same game, he spun all the way around in the end zone to haul in a 20-yard scoring toss with one hand.

The run-heavy Bellevue team, which is coached by former Wolverines and UW offensive lineman Michael Kneip, made sure to take advantage of Hansen and his pancake blocks in running wide with a high degree of success.

Hansen also carried the ball himself on end-arounds or up the middle on goal-line plunges.

With his athleticism, intriguing 6-foot-6 frame and aggressive blocking ability, Hansen, with a lot more weight on him, might look like an offensive tackle to the Huskies or some other suitor.

Yet he's nimble and tough enough to play the edge on defense, which can't be discounted either.

Again, there's plenty of time to figure this all out.

