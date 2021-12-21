UW Offers Mater Dei Receiver Previously Pursued Elsewhere by Staff

Jeremiah McClure looks a lot like Terrell Bynum between the lines. Both are swift wide receivers from football-rich Southern California and high-powered high school programs, wear jersey No. 1 and can catch the football on the dead run.

Bynum, who finished up at St. John Bosco High, soon will return for his senior season at the University of Washington and find out what Kalen DeBoer's high-powered offense is all about.

McClure needs to spend another year in Santa Ana at Mater Dei Catholic High School, which just completed a 12-0 season with all the trimmings — a CIF open state championship and a national No. 1 ranking.

On Sunday, the Huskies offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior receiver for whom they've compiled a thick dossier, hoping he'll replace Bynum at some point.

The UW staff and this recruit know each other from way back.

McClure previously received a scholarship offer in September from the Michigan Wolverines and then recruiting coordinator Courtney Morgan, who's now at Washington.

That same month, Fresno State and DeBoer reached out to the promising prospect, trying to get his attention by sending him an image of him in a Bulldogs uniform. Now the coach wants him to come to Seattle.

McClure, who played his sophomore football season for St. Augustine High School in San Diego before transferring, brings 4.48-second 40-yard speed to the game.

He showed an ample burst in his next-to-last outing this season, the Southern California Regional 2-AA championship game, when he caught an 80-yard scoring toss with his finger tips for the game-winning points in a 24-21 victory over Helix.

McClure and the Monarchs won their national championship the same night that Bryce Young, a former Mater Dei quarterback and now Alabama freshman, took home the Heisman Trophy.

Maybe some of that ultimate reward stuff will rub off on the Huskies should they be able to sign this receiver.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven