Huskies Offer Scholarship to Hawaiian OT, a ZTF Neighbor

Widely considered an elite offensive lineman, Preston Taumua holds 17 scholarship offers, with Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami and Tennessee among his suitors.

On his 247Sports recruiting profile, the 6-foot-4, 317-pound Hawaiian is described by an analyst as a plus pass blocker who consistently reaches the second level as a run escort.

On Saturday, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters showed they were all on board with this heady assessment of Taumua, a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2024, and offered him a scholarship.

The good thing for Taumua in this newfound relationship is should he want some real insight to the UW football program and how it does things, there's someone he easily can reach out to and get some straight answers.

On the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Taumua plays for the Aiae High School Saints in the small community of Aiae, which is just three short miles from Pearl City, home for Husky edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

With the UW coaching changeover during the past year — and a few players such as Miki Ah You and Kuao Peihopa not working out and going home — some concern has been registered that the Husky-Hawaii football connection hasn't been as strong as it once was for decades.

Signing someone such as Taumua, with UW defensive-line coach and Hawaiian native Inoke Breckterfield the point man, would go a long way to reassuring program followers that it's been dutifully restored.

