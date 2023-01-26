Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Scholarship to Next-Generation Urlacher

The son is as hard-hitting as his Pro Football Hall of Fame father once was.
For his Arizona high school football team, safety Kennedy Urlacher hits people so hard and violently you can hear the contact all the way to Seattle. 

He's a fearless player, often using a 15- to 20-yard head start to plant his helmet into someone. It doesn't matter who — running backs, receivers or even the occasional offensive tackle. 

Yet how this defensive back from Chandler High School in the Phoenix suburbs handles himself on the football field shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. 

His last name, after all, is Urlacher. 

He's the son of Brian Urlacher, the 13-year Chicago Bears linebacker known for his extra physical style of play, who was a true Monster of Midway, and who turned his intimidator style of play into a 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. 

With his blueblood football genes and a similar aggressive mindset, Kennedy Urlacher, a Class of 2024 recruit, has college suitors beginning to line up for him. and his talents.

On Wednesday, the University of Washington football staff offered a scholarship to Urlacher, giving him 15 in all.  

While his father played collegiately for New Mexico, Kennedy Urlacher can set his sights much higher than that. Besides the Huskies, he's being courted by Notre Dame, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa and a host of others.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back is four inches shorter and roughly 70 pounds lighter than when his father played, but the slighter build hardly makes him cautious. 

He comes off a junior season in which he had 34 tackles, 2 pass break-ups, an interception and a 90-yard fumble return for a touchdown, the latter seen in the following tweet.

If the Huskies want to dig deep for material to land Kennedy Urlacher, they can remind the son how his famous father was born in Pasco, Washington, and raised as a youngster on a 200-acre farm. Most of the Urlachers still reside in the Tri-Cities area. 

UW recruiters can tell Brian Urlacher's offspring how his father once mused out loud, when leaving college, that he would have welcomed the chance to play for the Seattle Seahawks, though the Bears worked out well for him.

If he ends up in the city, Kennedy Urlacher is free to line up and hit as many people as he wants. 

