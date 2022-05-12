Huskies Go Back in Time to Offer Scholarship to Throwback LB

The Los Angeles-area recruit at times wears a uniform that resembles the Chicago Bears.

Isaiah Chisom is a middle linebacker, an old-fashioned throwback, a high school football player from another time.

He plays for Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, California, but when he and his teammates pull on their solid-blue uniforms they''re dead ringers for the Chicago Bears, down to that recognizable if not iconic orange "C" on their helmets.

Which leads to this obvious comparison: Could Chisom be channeling his best version of Dick Butkus or Mike Singletary, truly fearsome Monsters of Midway linebackers?

For now, the solidly built 6-foot-1, 220-pound Chisom will settle on being a Scourge of Southern California.

As he establishes his own iidentity, Chisom has the option of taking his overly physical game to the Northwest.

This week, the University of Washington offered him a football scholarship, joining a list that includes USC, Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Fresno State and Washington State.

While Chisom watches his recruitment begin to take off, he's played in the considerable shadow of a teammate, sophomore safety Marquis Gallegos, His fellow defender on the back row already holds offers from teams such as Notre Dame and Oklahoma, as well as one from the UW.

Always sticking his nose in somewhere, Chisom produced 102 tackles last season, plus a pair of sacks and an interception.

This Class of 2023 recruit in the coming months will choose a college destination, maybe the UW. Wherever he goes, Chisom then can use that as a springboard to where he really belongs.

In a Chicago Bears uniform, at a newer Soldier Field, on the edge of Lake Michigan, in the Windy City, as the man in the middle.

