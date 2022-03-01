Huskies Offer Second Bishop Gorman Defensive Back for 2023

Cornerback Jeremiah Hughes and safety Kodi DeCambra each have UW scholarship proposals.

Rome Odunze no doubt couldn't wait to leave Bishop Gorman High School and Las Vegas behind.

Naturally, the University of Washington sophomore wide receiver wanted to launch his college career and pursue his NFL dreams.

Yet Odunze also probably got real tired of running into an up-and-coming lockdown defensive back wherever he turned in practice for his Nevada team.

On Monday, Kalen DeBoer's Husky recruiters extended a scholarship to Bishop Gorman cornerback Jeremiah Hughes, offering their second Gaels defensive back in two and a half weeks.

Earlier, the UW sent a scholarship proposal to Gorman safety Kodi DeCambra, from the 2023 class same as Hughes.

All of this took place after USC signed the Gaels' other starting DBs from this past season, safety Zion Branch and corner Fabian Ross, both of whom received and rejected offers from the Huskies.

To land the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hughes, the UW will have to contend with the likes of LSU, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

In sharing the Gorman.secondary with all of these college prospects, the 3-star recruit accumulated just 13 tackles and a pair of pass break-ups in 10 games. Also a part-time wide receiver, Hughes caught 4 passes for 103 yards and a score.

Arkansas offered Hughes on Monday, same as the UW, and might have the best opportunity for signing him. The defensive back was born in Pine Bluff, still has relatives in the state and seemed enamored with the Razorbacks program on a recent visit to Fayetteville.

Meantime, Hughes will return for another football season at Bishop Gorman and play alongside the 4-star DeCambra, needing to break in a pair of new defensive backs to fill out the secondary next fall.

