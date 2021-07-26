Huskies Offer SoCal Cornerback, Son of Former Michigan Player

Jordan Shaw, a young Southern California defensive back with promise and the son of a Michigan man, has received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington football program, he posted on social media.

The 6-foot, 165-pound cornerback, who plays for St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey, California, south of Los Angeles, adds the Huskies to a compact but now rapidly growing list of suitors that includes Arizona State, Oregon, Nevada and USC.

He is the son of Russell Shaw, a wide receiver who played for Michigan's 1997 team that beat Washington State 21-16 in the Rose Bowl and won a national championship, as determined by an Associated Press poll vote. Tom Brady was a teammate and Wolverines reserve quarterback back then.

The younger Shaw went from class of 2023 virtual unknown to desired prospect in late May when the rangy cornerback played impressively at a Los Angeles football camp. He drew immediate offers from USC and Oregon.

He's shared with recruiting sites how Texas, Washington State, Boise State and others have shown increasing interest in him, and he's hoping that Michigan makes a legacy bid for him, as well.

At the Rivals football camp in L.A., Shaw provided lockdown coverage going against several top pass-catchers. He came up with a one-handed interception that was considered the camp play of the day at the time, as shown in the accompanying video.

Recruiters like his combination of size and athleticism at such a young age.

