Huskies Offer SoCal Cornerback Who Doubles as Busy Trackman

The UW hopes to encourage him to come north and flourish with his speed.

Dakoda Fields is a fairly motivated track and field athlete. He runs the 200, 400 and 800 meters, shares in the relays, plus he's previously entered the high jump, long jump and shot put. 

He's taken part in the AAU Junior Olympics competition since he was 5 years old. He won triathlon competitions when he was 10 and 11.

There appears to be no obvious finish line for him in the cinder sport. 

Yet Fields also finds time to play a little football for Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, lining up as a 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback some 15 miles from downtown Los Angeles. He's as fast-rising one, too.

He's a class of 2024 recruit who as a sophomore this past season helped the Cavaliers finish 11-4 and capture the CIF State Division 1-A championship.

Track might become an afterthought for him yet. University of Washington football recruiters think so, because on late Tuesday night they offered him a football scholarship.

Fields, whose recruitment is just beginning to unfold, also has offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, San Jose State and Utah State.

He collected 56 tackles, 40 of them solo, and forced two fumbles and recovered one for Junipero Serra. He also intercepted a pair of passes at very timely moments and broke up 8 more.

He provided one of his pass thefts in a 21-17 playoff victory over Long Beach Poly, coming at the 2-yard line.

Fields intercepted his other pass to help preserve a 21-16 win over Liberty in the state championship game at Saddleback College.

His speed eventually should bring him a lot of college football options. He won't have any false starts there. 

