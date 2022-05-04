Huskies Offer SoCal Recruit with Endless Position Possibilities

Jason Mitchell II has family connections, too, with a dad who played at USC and a second cousin at the UW.

You can pull Jason Mitchell II in only so many directions.

He has a father who played football for USC, a second cousin who wore a University of Washington uniform but also once played for the new Trojans coach.

If that wasn't enough of a tug of war, consider that young Mitchell himself plays cornerback or safety, wide receiver and even a little quarterback.

The long and lanky kid is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound sophomore from Serra High School in Gardena, California, whose head has to be absolutely spinning over all the football possibilities presented him.

On Tuesday, Mitchell was offered a scholarship by Kalen DeBoer's staff, giving him an even dozen.

The Huskies see him as a defensive back, but really it's wherever this 4-star kid and Class of 2024 prospect wants to play.

Mitchell's father, also Jason, was a wide receiver for USC and Pete Carroll from 2002 to 2004 and then spent some time in the NFL and CFL.

His cousin is Bookie Radley-Hiles, the defensive back who just signed as a free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals after transferring from Oklahoma and spending last season with the Huskies.

On an unofficial visit last month that resulted in another offer, Mitchell stopped to pose with Radley-Hiles and USC coach Lincoln Riley, who previously were together at Oklahoma.

Whew.

For an 11-4 Gardena team, Mitchell was absolutely fearsome looking as he lined up at corner with all of that reach. He finished his 10th-grade year with 41 tackles, an interception and 7 pass break-ups.

On offense, he briefly tried his dad's old position and caught a pass for 17 yards and a touchdown.

He ran the ball 3 times for 2 yards

And, finally, Mitchell dropped back and completed 1 of 2 passes for 6 yards, serving up an interception.

"He has all the tools to play quarterback, as well," said Akili Smith, the former Oregon and NFL quarterback in a tweet. "Stay tuned!!"

Mitchell seems intrigued by the never-ending choices. Positions. Schools. Family influences.

Put me in coach ... just tell me where.

