Huskies Offer Speedy Texas Cornerback, Converted QB

Jordan Sanford is the second Timberview High defensive back pursued by the UW.

Entering this past football season, Jordan Sanford was a quarterback first for Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, but his coaches made him commit to playing defensive back.

The impetus behind choosing a primary position on the defensive side was a no-brainer — he keeps getting faster and Lone Star state DBs are a coveted breed.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Sanford has a competitive best of 10.78 seconds over 100 meters. He ran 10.97 in the Texas Relays. He turned in a 9.8 split in the 4x100 relay.

His speed has turned him into a must-have recruit who can line up at safety or cornerback. Fourteen schools have offered him, including the University of Washington on Tuesday night.

Others trying to get his attention include Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Rice, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech.

Sanford was all on board with prioritizing the secondary over the offense for a 7-5 team. He finished with 34 tackles, 29 solo, and had 2 interceptions. He brings plenty of acquired knowledge to his defensive assignment.

"I've run an offense before," he told a recruiting website. "I can probably know what route a receiver is going to run."

One of the first players offered a scholarship by new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer's staff was a Jordan' teammate at Timberview, safety Landon Hullaby, who committed to Texas Tech and enrolled in January.

The Huskies will see if they can land the faster guy and bring him north.

