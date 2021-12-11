Skip to main content
    Huskies Offer Texas Edge Rusher ... Committed to Texas A&M

    Kalen DeBoer's staff doesn't seem reluctant to pursue players pledged elsewhere.
    Author:

    Kalen DeBoer's fragmented and still growing University of Washington football staff hasn't been on the job two weeks, its recruiting coordinator barely week, but it shows it won't back down from a challenge.

    On Friday, the Huskies offered SoCal cornerback Maliki Crawford, who is committed to UCLA, and, a day later, edge rusher Anthony James II, who is pledged to Texas A&M, received a UW offer, as well. Both are class of 2023 recruits.

    James is a much-heralded 4-star prospect who stands 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds and hails from football-rich Wylie East High in Wylie, Texas, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. He rates as a top 50 national recruit for his class. 

    He publicized his UW offer with a social media posting. He'll be a difficult one for most schools to sign. 

    So why do the Huskies think they have a shot at this guy?

    Courtney Morgan, the new UW recruiting coordinator who just arrived from Michigan.

    James has been committed to Texas A&M since mid-February, but he recently visited Michigan with his family, which appears to be one of Morgan's last big moves in Ann Arbor — just being able to get him on campus.

    Eleven days following this big Texan's tour of the Big Ten school, Morgan joined the UW and DeBoer's staff. 

    James, who originally lived in Flint, Michigan, ranks No. 47 overall recruit and No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He currently holds scholarship offers from a host of others including Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Virginia Tech.

    With James committed to Texas A&M, it will difficult for anyone to pry him loose. Yet one has to like Morgan's recruiting moxie. 

    Anthony James II, committed to Texas A&M, has a UW offer.
