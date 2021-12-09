Huskies Offer Texas Safety Committed to Oregon

It appears Kalen DeBoer fully understands the competitive nature of the Washington-Oregon football rivalry.

Diving right in, the new coach's staff on Wednesday offered a scholarship to 6-foot, 185-pound safety Lando Hullaby from Mansfield Timberview High School, a 5A football program in Arlington, Texas.

This is the same Hullaby who committed to coach Mario Cristobal and the Ducks back in February.

That was right about the same time Oregon was able to coax defensive tackle Sir Mells away from his oral Husky commitment once defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski left for Texas.

Now that Cristobal is gone and, similar to the Ducks last winter, DeBoer's Huskies are treating Hullaby, a 4-star prospect, like he's fair game.

While the Texas defensive back posted his Montlake offer on social media, he has not decommitted from Oregon, obviously waiting to see how everything plays out.

The Huskies, with a new recruiting coordinator on board in Courtney Morgan from Michigan, have offered three players since DeBoer took over a week ago, with Hullaby added to cornerback Kyron Chambers from Dallas and running back TreVonte Citizen of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

With the first signing period fast approaching, the new coach anticipates a small class because of the lack of seniors on the UW roster.

However, quarterback Jackson Stratton from La Jolla, California, decommitted on Tuesday and returning outside linebacker Cooper McDonald, a second-year freshman from Haslet, Texas, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, opening up scholarships.

Hullaby, should he decide to rescind his Oregon commitment, will have no shortage of options, the UW notwithstanding. He has more than 30 offers, including all of the leading schools across his state in Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and Texas, plus Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and USC.

