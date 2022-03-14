Huskies Offer Third Top-Level Kansas Recruit

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters have Kansas just about surrounded.

On Sunday, they made a scholarship offer to 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher Jordan Allen, who hails from Olathe South High School in Olathe, which is southwest of Kansas City.

Allen might be the state's top defensive prospect, with his Husky proposal coming after others were made to Kansas' top quarterback, Avery Johnson, and its best running back, Dylan Edwards, both from the Wichita area. All are Class of 2023 prospects.

While the other guys have been more visible because they continually have the ball in their hands, Allen is just beginning to feel the scholarship rush because he chases those kind of players.

The home schools Kansas and Kansas State already are in hot pursuit of him, as is Iowa State.

The Huskies and Vanderbilt are the first Power 5s to expand his recruiting base beyond the Midwest.

From a showroom glance, Allen carries an overly muscular frame for someone as young as him, with his track involvement in the field events heavily contributing to his physical development.

He comes off a season for a 5-5 Olathe South team in which he rang up 56 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. He caused 3 fumbles and recovered one.

Even with Olathe 1,850 miles from the UW, Allen seems open to listening to outside advances.

“I’m looking at schools to see how my game can fit into their defense,” he said. “I want to see how their defense is set up. I just want to make sure I’ll be able to defend for them wherever I go."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven