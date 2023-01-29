Huskies Offer Versatile SoCal Back Who Does It All

Some college football programs recruit talent with few limitations, whereas Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington staff always has to have a good fit.

For instance, the Huskies after the coaching change moved on to multi-skilled running backs rather than the power rusher.

Based on his name alone, Peyton Waters would seem highly suitable for the so-called greatest setting in the college game — majestic Husky Stadium perched on the shores of Lake Washington.

He very well might remind UW recruiters of Wayne Taulapapa, a versatile guy who just used up his eligibility after doing so much during his lone season in Montlake: such as running and catching the football and tackling people on special teams.

For likely that reason, the Huskies this past week extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Waters from Birmingham Community Charter High School in Van Nuys, California, and the Class of 2024.

He currently holds offers from Arizona, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and the Huskies.

A a junior for a 9-5 playoff team, Waters this past season was named West Valley League co-most valuable player.

He rushed 59 times for 491 yards and 11 touchdowns, with a long run of 68.

As a receiver, he caught 60 balls for 1,077 yards and another 11 touchdowns.

Waters also scored on an interception return, fumble return and punt return, giving him 25 scores in all.

He also came up with 51 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, and 4 interceptions.

For good measure, Waters also threw 4 passes, completing 2 of them for 17 yards.

Typical of his wide-ranging contributions, he helped Birmingham pull out a 28-27 double-overtime victory over Venice by running for 2 TDs, catching a pass for another score and intercepting once.

Waters has good football genes as the son of Jeff Waters, who came out of Carson, California, and the junior-college ranks to start at safety for Iowa State in 1998 and 1999.

Both dad and son have chose to wear No. 17 when in action.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.