Huskies Offer Yet Another Arizona Recruit

Niko Clark plays cornerback for an Arizona high school football powerhouse, the suburban Chandler Wolves, southeast of Phoenix.

Chandler is so successful it won five consecutive state championships before losing this past season to Saguaro High 20-15 in the title game.

The Wolves are responsible for countless college players, including four who have become No. 1 NFL draft picks in defensive end Dion Jordan (Oregon) to the Miami Dolphins, defensive end Cameron Jordan (California) to the New Orleans Saints, safety Adam Archuleta (Arizona State) to the St. Louis Rams and wide receiver N'Keal Harry (ASU) to the New England Patriots.

Chandler currently has a quarterback named Dylan Raiola, who transferred in from Burleson, Texas, where he played for former Central Washington and NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, and is considered the nation's No. 1 recruit for 2024.

Oh yeah, there's Clark, coming fast, too.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior lists himself as Arizona's top defensive-back prospect for the Class of 2024. He comes off a season in which he came up with multiple interceptions for the Wolves, including a 26-yard pick six runback.

And now he has his first scholarship offer, coming over the weekend from the University of Washington. He recently visited Arizona. Texas is beginning to show interest.

By our count, Clark is the 10th Arizona prospect offered by Kalen DeBoer's new Husky coaching staff, three coming in the last couple of days. Others are running back Kobe McGill of Highland High and the Class of 2024 and linebacker Zach Thompson from Gilbert High and the Class of 2025.

McGill and Clark actually retweeted each other's UW offers as a show of Arizona respect.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven